Tennis | Otto Virtanen’s opening opponent at the US Open is clear

Tennis|According to the preliminary program, the match will start on Monday evening Finnish time.

Finnish player Otto Virtanen will face tennis in the first round of the US Open Quentin Halys. According to the preliminary program, the match will start on Monday evening Finnish time.

Virtanen ranks 125th in the ATP list and Halys ranks 119th.

Virtanen, 23, claimed a place in the tournament late on Thursday evening, when the Finnish gambler defeated the French in the third round of the qualifiers Lucas Pouille in three sets 7–6 (7–2), 1–6, 6–3.

In addition to Virtanen, the US Open, which starts on Monday, will also be played Emil Ruusuvuori in men’s singles as well Harri Heliövaara in men’s doubles.

Ruusuvuori will face a real test in the opening round of the singles, when he will face Germany, ranked fourth in the tournament Alexander Zverev.