Sunday, March 10, 2024
Tennis | Otto Virtanen won the tournament again

March 10, 2024
Tennis | Otto Virtanen won the tournament again

Virtanen turned a tight fight in his favor.

Finland Otto Virtanen has won the tennis men's ATP challenger tournament in Switzerland.

He defeated the German in the singles final played in Lugano Daniel Masurin 6–7 (4–7), 6–4, 7–6 (7–3). The even match lasted two hours and 41 minutes.

Virtanen lost the opening set in a tiebreaker. He was on the brink of defeat in the second set, when Masur, ranked 379 in the world, was able to try to break the match with two match points after leading Virtanen's service turn with 6–5 games.

However, Virtanen (ATP-126) got out of a difficult situation with powerful passes. The Finn made 16 through passes in the match, but on the other hand fell into nine double faults.

Virtanen, who decided the win in the tiebreaker of the third set with his fourth match point, also won the Swiss tournament last year. He has a total of five challenger-level tournament victories.

The previous one came at the end of February in Pau, France.

