Tennis | Otto Virtanen, who sorted out Tukala's situation, won the tournament on the ATP challenger tour

Otto Virtanen knocked out Leandro Ried in the final of the ATP challenger tournament.

25.2. 19:14

Tennis talent Otto Virtanen took the fourth tournament victory of his singles career at the men's ATP challenger level, when the Finn defeated Switzerland in the final match of the tournament played in Pau, France By Leandro Ried 7-5, 7-5. Virtanen won the final match of the 22-year-old players in just over an hour and a half.

Riedi led the opening set 5–4, but lost three set points in his own serving turn. Virtanen grabbed the break with five consecutive points and cruised to the set win with another break. In the second set, Virtanen saved three break points and decided the final with his first match point.

Virtanen, who hit 11 passes in the final match, has won all four ATP challenger tournament finals in his career. Hyvinkääläinen's previous tournament victory came in Lille, France, last April.

Virtanen, who played a fluctuating early season, found a strong playing mood in Pau, southwestern France, as he did not lose a single set in the hall tournament. On the way to the final, Virtanen knocked down France's ex-tops By Benoit Paire and Lucas Pouille and the American, who was 43rd in the world ranking at his best Brandon Nakashima.

Virtanen's final opponent Riedi arrived at the Pau tournament with a good draw, as the Swiss won two challenger tournaments in January.

Virtanen is the driving force behind the Finnish national tennis team.