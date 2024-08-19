Monday, August 19, 2024
Tennis | Otto Virtanen was iron in the deciding moments – advanced to the US Open qualifiers

August 19, 2024
Tennis | Otto Virtanen was iron in the deciding moments – advanced to the US Open qualifiers
They have opened the main series with three wins.

A tennis player Otto Virtanen advanced to the second round of the US Open men’s singles qualifiers on Monday when he upset Britain’s Liam Broady directly in two sets 7–5, 7–6 (9–7).

Virtanen, who started the match rusty, was already down 2–5 in the opening set, but the Finn, who won five games in a row, managed to turn the set in his favor with a score of 7–5.

The second set followed the same script, as Virtanen found himself again in 2-5 loss positions. However, the Finnish player steeled himself again in the deciding moments and beat the British player, ranked 287 in the world, through a break game.

Virtanen, ranked 125 in the world rankings, will face Britain in the second round of the qualifiers Paul Jubbinwhose name can be found on the world list at number 193.

The 23-year-old Virtanen is hunting for the fourth main series place of his career in grand slam tournaments. Last year she debuted at the US Open, while this year she has appeared at the French Open and Wimbledon.

The doors to the main series open with three wins.

