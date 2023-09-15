Tennis | Otto Virtanen stretched out in the thriller and even received praise from Jari Litmane – Emil Ruusuvuori completed Finland’s historic victory

Finland beat the host country Croatia in their second Davis Cup match.

It was an unfathomable blow.

Croatian Dino Prizmić strokes his palm along the line.

Otto Virtanen seems to be unhelpfully late, but somehow the Finn misses his stick. The ball flies sharply across the field and past the dazed Croatian.

“I could see a bit of empty space in the corner – and that’s where I put it,” Virtanen relished.

“First I watched as the ball crept over the net low. After that, I think all Finns were pretty excited.”

Virtanen has broken Prižmić’s pass and took a 4–2 lead in the decisive third set.

It carries to the end: Virtanen wins the match that turned into a thriller 6–4, 3–6, 6–3.

“That point was the decisive one I needed. A single good performance or a boost for yourself.”

The young Finn has been playing at a really hard level lately. There have also been changes in the background, as a new coach has been selected Jarkko Niemi too once coached Jan De Witt.

Your father used to power your pilot Pasi Virtanen.

“Of course, the father will never stay completely aside, but will be in the background and share his own advice.”

However, the main responsibility is now with the Dutchman, but Nieminen is also helping.

“We tried cooperation in the summer. We concluded that we will continue working with Jarko and Jani next year as well.”

Virtanen, ranked 125th in the world, feels that he has recently taken a new step in his career.

“It feels like the pieces have fallen into place,” Virtanen said after the jubilant victory.

Among the Finnish fans, football legend Jari Litmanen (top right of the picture) also watched the match.

Even the match of the host country did not cause the crowd to rush to the ascetic tennis arena. There were more than enough empty seats in the arena. Roughly half of the audience was visually judged to be in Finnish colors.

Handsome hundreds of Finns celebrated the victory in Split. One of them was Jari Litmanen.

“Oto’s game went really well. At some point, it looked like the game was going to go in the wrong direction, but Otto corrected well”, commented the good-natured legend.

“Kingas” is a famously tough tennis player himself. However, Litma would not be allowed to play on the indoor court in Split.

“Less has to be played these days. I only want to play with mass, not on hard courts,” he said.

“Tennis is a really nice sport: I’ve always followed it, and even played it as a hobby since I was a little boy. I would like to play even more.”

After the match, Litmanen also talked with Virtanen.

What did “Litti” say?

“Congratulations came from there. A short and concise conversation and group photos. That’s all,” Virtanen smiled.

The tennis star was born in 2001, but for the former soccer player, meeting Litmanen still had its own charm.

“Of course it is, if football matters,” Virtanen said.

Virtanen after getting into real action Emil Ruusuvuori secured Finland’s victory over Croatia with his match win.

Rusuvuori defeated the group hosts in the singles of the first players Borna Gojon 7–6 (7–3), 6–4.

“I’m really satisfied with how I was able to raise my level as the game progressed,” Ruusuvuori told the press conference after the match.

Finland is playing in the final tournament of 16 countries for the first time. It lost the opening match to Holland and now took a historic victory. It will advance to the playoffs in the top eight if it beats the United States on Saturday.

“We have a chance against every country.”

One big advantage for Finland is the presence of Finnish supporters, who possibly even outnumbered the locals in the match against Croatia.

“I would have thought there would have been more Croatians here. It almost felt like a home game.”

Edited from the news at 9:21 p.m.: Ruusuvuori’s comments added.