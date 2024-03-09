Sunday, March 10, 2024
Tennis | Otto Virtanen smashed his way to the final in Switzerland

March 9, 2024
Tennis | Otto Virtanen smashed his way to the final in Switzerland

Virtanen, ranked second, will face Germany's Daniel Masur in the final.

Finland Otto Virtanen continued to successfully defend his victory in the tennis men's challenger tournament in Lugano, Switzerland on Saturday. He defeated Germany in the singles semifinals by Rudolf Molleker 6–1, 6–3.

The semi-final game, which lasted just over 45 minutes, was clearly controlled by Virtanen. He broke Molleker's pass in the opening set already in its second game.

“Today was a good match from start to finish. The tightest game was my first inning where the opponent had two breaking balls. I got caught, and that was a big deal. Then it immediately went smoothly; like during the whole week”, commented Virtanen in the press release.

Virtanen, ranked second in the tournament, will face Germany in the final match on Sunday Daniel Masurin.

