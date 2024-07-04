Tennis | Otto Virtanen played wonderfully at Wimbledon – one trick made the experts cringe

Tennis|Otto Virtanen’s Wimbledon ended in a real thriller against extremely tough opposition. The dramatic deciding moments of the match were also discussed in the international tennis media.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Finnish Otto Virtanen lost to Tommy Paul in the second round of Wimbledon singles. Virtanen played convincingly in the tournament and beat Max Purcell in the opening round. Virtanen used a low serve in the match, which attracted attention in the international tennis media. Virtanen plans to continue playing in mass tournaments in Europe or prepare for a season on hard courts in America.

Finland Otto Virtanen was close to pulling off a real surprise in the second round of singles at the Wimbledon tennis tournament on Wednesday night.

Virtanen led the 12th-placed U.S. team Tommy Paul at best the set was 2–1 and played really hard tennis.

In the end, Paul fought to win 4–6, 6–3, 5–7, 7–5, 6–4. The level of applause that the Finn received from the crowd of the match when he left the field speaks of the level of Oteli’s and Virtanen’s performances.

Despite the stinging loss, the 23-year-old Finn summarized his tournament on Thursday in a mostly positive tone.

“When you look at these two weeks in England as a whole, the feelings are great. There were a lot of ups and downs. “

Virtanen working at Wimbledon was really quite an emotional roller coaster. In the first two rounds of the qualifiers, he saved four match points in both matches. That was followed by two convincing wins and a wild thriller against the top American player, Paul.

With special warmth, Virtanen remembers his overwhelming victory in the opening round of the main series From Max Purcell (ATP ranking 68). The victory was the first for the young serving cannon in the main series of the grand slam tournament.

“Really good match, goes right to the top of my own games. I was in the lead all the time, so it was a good feeling to play all the time. There weren’t really any kickbacks in that match. “

Also Against Paul, Virtanen played throughout the match at a high level and was responsible for several of the best performances of the match. Physically, the Finn managed to keep up with Paul, who is known for his tough physique, until the end.

“I felt that I stayed on track well, and there was no problem physically, even though I am of course one of the smartest players on the tour. It was a good sign that you could still challenge in the fifth set, and there were opportunities to break even.”

Otto Virtanen shook hands with Tommy Paul after the fight stopped.

His manners accordingly, the dashing Finn used his entire bag of goodies during the match, right up to the last one. In the final moments of the match, Virtanen did a trick that also attracted attention in the international tennis media.

In the final set at 4–4, Virtanen made a surprising decision on his own serve turn in a break point situation and served his first serve in the bottom period.

The surprise bet backfired. Paul easily got to the ball and took the decisive break effortlessly in one shot.

Appreciated of The Tennis Podcast in today’s episode, the match between Virtanen and Pauli was discussed for several minutes. The editors of the podcast praised Virtanen’s excerpts, but the feedback from the bottom half was less rosy. The trick was compared to a Spanish player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina similar to last year’s French Open. At that time, he tried to serve in the tiebreaker of the fifth set, but lost the point and then the match To Hubert Hurkacz.

At the press conference after the match, Davidovich Fokina frankly admitted that he “got loose in his pants” in a tough place, and that he fell into a panic solution in the situation.

“I’m afraid I don’t know how to say in Finnish that you got loose in your pants”, journalist Matt Roberts now laughed at Virtanen’s attempt.

“It was a bad moment from Otto Virtase”, his colleague Catherine Whitaker sighed emphatically.

Virtanen according to it, it was a tactical game move that originated from Paul’s pass return positions.

“There had been bad passing in that game, and the guy actually returned the entire match from really far away. I thought that if I could win that point there, something might go wrong in my head there too,” explained Virtanen.

“Of course, something is trying to change, when you didn’t score a single point with your own pass in that game. I thought that the guy is not at all ready for it, since he has been playing for a long time. But the guy was quick and well prepared. It’s good that it wasn’t tried earlier. “

Virtanen says that he very rarely uses the pass as a tactical move. However, according to the Finn, it was not a panic solution.

“Something had to be tried, and that’s what we ended up doing. Those are quick decisions that you don’t have to think about afterwards. Everything is game moves. “

Virtanen, who has now played in the main series of the Grand Slam for the third time, will presumably have to get used to the fact that his name will also start circulating in the international tennis media, both in the form of praise and criticism. The 23-year-old assures that positive or negative feedback doesn’t really bother him.

“What is said in one’s own team is the most important. You have to know the positive and negative things yourself, you can’t rely on other people’s words”.

The following the plans for the next few weeks are still open at Virtanes. Tentatively, he plans to tour Europe’s late summer mass tournaments for a while. Another option is to leave early for America to prepare for the hard court season that will be played there towards the fall, culminating in the US Open.

Virtanen’s next main goal is to break into the top 100 of the ATP ranking list. At his best, the Finn was 109th in the ranking last summer. The performances at Wimbledon will probably raise him back to 133rd in the rankings.

“It feels like we are on the right track. We do not set an exact time for when it must be achieved. It will come when it comes, and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before it gets there. The game is in such good condition.”