Tennis | Otto Virtanen opened up after the shock loss: “Nothing is going well and everything feels difficult”

Otto Virtanen’s game came to a dead end in an important home match in Helsinki Tal.

Otto Virtanen tennis is in a bad crisis.

All the signs were visible in Tali’s center field when Virtanen lost to Kazakhstan Denis Yevseyev 5–7, 3–6.

At no point did the match become a PR stunt for the sport. Yevsejev was such a level player that under normal circumstances Virtanen should have won for himself.

All credit to the Kazakh, who took the time to find the weak points of the unwilling Virtanen and vaccinate them. It wasn’t a pretty game.

How could the match turn out like this, and what could be the reason for it?

“About myself. There have been difficult matches recently. I haven’t remained relaxed on the field”, Virtanen said disappointedly, but honestly.

“Nothing goes well and everything feels difficult.”

Virtanen said that he plays well in training, that he enjoys being on the field. In Tali, everything seemed crowded: the passes fumbled and even the famous palm strike was like cheese with holes.

“Now it’s crowded. There should be matches, just any matches.”

Is it’s been almost six years since Virtanen got his first ATP point in Tali in November 2016. He was 16 years old then.

A lot has happened in the meantime. At the end of 2018, injuries ate up the last of Virtanen’s ATP points, and 2019 had to start all over again.

No less than eight months passed when Virtase had no pain at all. Despite his return, he was able to play only four tournaments in 2019.

The work upwards has required a lot, but this year the result finally started to show, until:

In the Davis Cup, Virtanen sparkled. After that, the spirit of the match has disappeared without a trace.

Where could the game have been hiding?

“Good question. Before the Davis Cup, there was a month and a half of really good things to do. I won matches even though I didn’t play well.”

Virtanen’s upward path began strongly in Pärnu, Estonia, three years ago. He won the first lowest level, i.e. ITF professional tournament, in November 2020. Two more ITF tournament victories came the following year.

in Bergamo hit last year.

Virtanen won the first challenger level tournament – and how. He came from the qualifiers to the main series and fixed the entire pot.

How about this year. Virtanen rose to his record ranking thanks to victories in the challenger tournaments in Lugano and Lille. The ranking fell to 109.

Kazakhstan’s Denis Jevsejev won over Otto Virtase in Helsinki Tal.

At that point, Virtanen was just a stone’s throw away from the direct main draw of the grand slam tournaments.

He does not admit that he is under pressure to defend points. In the summer, however, he played without pressure when there was nothing to defend. Now it would be, but the game is stuck.

It tells about the leap forward that Virtanen’s first Grand Slam main series spot was lost at the US Open in August.

If If you could get ATP points from the Davis Cup, Virtanen could be among the hundred. He scored such great victories with his passes in Split in September.

The three top wins in Split were the backbone of Finland’s success. The Malaga final awaits at the end of November.

Virtanen’s Rankkaus this week has slipped to number 148, and threatens to drop further. He loses his semi-final score from last year’s tournament in Roanne, which means a drop to the weaker side of 160.

You can no longer even think of a direct entry to the Australian Open at the beginning of the year.

For the first time in his career, Virtanen had to properly defend his points, which are valid for exactly one year.

In Tali, it was not possible to maintain good positions.

“Every week there is an opportunity to get more points, but something is missing in the game.”

“I played badly, and my confidence is not right. Now it was a bad season, when you should just play relaxed and just let it go.”

Virtanen gets to build a new start for his career. This is what tennis can be at its worst.