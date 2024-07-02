Tennis | Otto Virtanen in top form at Wimbledon: “Incredible match”

Tennis|Virtanen will face the rock-hard Tommy Paul in the second round.

Otto Virtanen advanced to the second round of a tennis grand slam for the first time in his career when he defeated Australia in the opening round of Wimbledon singles by Max Purcell 6–3, 6–2, 6–2. Purcell is 68th on the world list, while Virtanen is 147th.

Virtanen, who advanced to the main series through the qualifiers, roared into the 2nd round, taking the pass breaks 5–0 and the ace passes 19–4. Virtanen saved all six of Purcell’s breaking opportunities.

“It was an incredible match. I’m really happy with my game and how I handled the points and the pressure. Maybe there is no such thing as a perfect match, but this one goes high on my list”, Virtanen beamed at STT about his brilliant victory.

“The first victory in the grand slams means a lot. And where: in the finest and most famous tournament in tennis. As a junior myself, I dreamed of playing here, and here we are,” Virtanen continued and also praised the Finnish encouragement from the stands.

On the other in the round, the opposition will be tough, as Virtanen will face the 13th ranked in the world and ranked 12th in the tournament Tommy Paul’s. The American opened their tournament by knocking off Spain by Pedro Martinez 6–2, 6–1, 4–6, 6–3.

“I haven’t played against Paul, but I saw from the side of the field when Emil (Rose Mountain) unseated Paul in the Davis Cup. There are some tips about him, and data and video. The foot will probably be on the gas, but my game is so good (at the moment) that I believe I can beat him.”

Ruusuvuori starts his Wimbledon singles on Tuesday. He faces an American Mackenzie McDonald. Ruusuvuori is 87th on the ATP list, McDonald 96th.