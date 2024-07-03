Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Tennis | Otto Virtanen fought bravely, but succumbed at Wimbledon

July 3, 2024
July 3, 2024
in World Europe
Tennis | Otto Virtanen fought bravely, but succumbed at Wimbledon
In the end, Tommy Paul of the USA was too tough for Otto Virtase.

A native of Hyvinkää Otto Virtanen played a great match in the second round of the Wimbledon tennis tournament against the 12th ranked American Tommy Paul against.

The 23-year-old Finn already led the set 2–1, but Paul got into the game and took the last two sets for himself. The match ended in Paul’s favor 4–6, 6–3, 5–7, 7–5, 6–4.

The match lasted three hours and 19 minutes and was sometimes interrupted due to rain.

