Tennis | Otto Virtanen forgot about school and went out into the world to follow his dreams “There’s always time for school”

The parents of Otto Virtanen, 22, accepted that the tennis career will take him with him and he will have time to go to school later.

13.9. 21:00

Finland a rising name in tennis Otto Virtanen is big, and he plays big tennis.

The 22-year-old man has a body of more than 190 centimeters, which Virtanen has harnessed to his aggressive style of play.

“I have liked to play with risk. If it’s going well, then it’s going really well. It’s not like we always win against the worse and lose to the better ones,” Virtanen tells STT.

The more gunpowder, the greater the potential.

Harri Heliövaara described at the US Open that “the balls are starting to stay reasonably inside the lines”.

“It has never been a problem that the ball would go hard for Oto,” Heliövaara said.

The same The US Open tournament has cemented Virtanen in Takuu’s memory, as it was his first in the main series of an adult grand slam.

Even though he made it to the opening round, the Finn knocked out Argentina Tomas Martin to Etcheverry honorably: the match against the 30th ranked player lasted five rounds and over four hours.

“The preparation was really good. During the match, you can still improve what you put in the machine. You have to have a lunch bag and everything for emergencies.”

The lesson had been learned from the first three-set win match of his career, as Virtanen was knocked out 3–0 in the final round of Wimbledon qualifying.

It’s mainly statistics junkies who are amused that Virtanen, who made his debut in adult grand slams this year, has always progressed one match further than in the previous prestigious tournament.

First qualifying round in Australia, second in France, third in Wimbledon and first in the US main series.

“A place in the main league was set as a goal for this season. In the long run, if it continues the same, it only means good things.”

Otto coached for a long time by father Pasi Virtanenwho, as a tennis professional, reached the 302nd place in the singles world ranking at his best.

When thinking about a hobby, the youngest in a family of four had few options.

“I have seen tennis since I was born. It started with a softball against the wall at home, and the shoulder strap was replaced.”

All the children have played tennis at some point, which underlines the sport’s sacred status in Virtas. The atmosphere was so encouraging when Otto left to chase his dream already after middle school.

“The parents did not think that the school would solve everything. It had already been accepted earlier, where the road leads if you succeed at a young age.”

Recently, there has been a lot of talk in the media about the relationship between athletes’ professionalism and dual careers.

Tennis takes you to the world so early that it is difficult to fit even the second degree into your everyday life.

“You could have continued school, but it would have been a difficult process to combine. Tennis was a clear option, and I always have time for school, or at least that’s what I thought.”

Finland’s number one singles player Emil Ruusuvuori is told, that he left high school in order to focus on his career. In Otto Virtanen’s opinion, you can tell early on whether it’s worth thinking about full-time employment.

“Junior success does not directly guarantee that you will do well as adults. However, it is an opportunity worth looking at.”

When Jarkko Nieminen started as captain of the Finnish Davis Cup team in 2018, he selected a 16-year-old talent for the lineup.

Although the first appearance on the field did not come until March 2020, Virtanen saw the national team’s progress up close.

A culture of winning was built in the group, when Tunisia, Lithuania and Egypt fell with 3–2 victories. The pipe broke painfully in the fall of 2019, when Harri Heliövaara bowed out in the tiebreak of the final set of the fifth match against the Austrian To Dennis Novak.

At that time Virtanen was convalescing, but for the past three years he has been one of the cornerstones of the team.

“If there have been worse years, I’ve always managed to come back better. It’s cool to be in the Davis Cup playing lineup.”

Currently, Finland is playing the first world group in its national team competition history, which opened with a 2–1 victory over Holland.

Virtanen gave the perfect start when he defeated 7–6 (7–0), 6–4 Botic van de Zandschulpinwhich can be found at position 68 in the singles world rankings.

It is the highest ranking that Virtanen – 125th on the list – has ever won in his career.

“You just had to stay calm. I enjoy every moment on the field, he said calmly in the field interview.”

On Friday, Finland will face the group host Croatia and Virtanen will probably Borna Gojon. The young Finn’s mood is so iron-clad that there is no longer a clear pre-favorite in the match.