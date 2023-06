Virtanen defeated his opponent in 55 minutes.

Otto Virtanen needs one more win to reach the men’s grand slam singles main draw for the first time.

The Finn beat Japan in the second qualifying round of Wimbledon today by Rio Noguchi convincingly 6–3, 6–3. The match lasted 55 minutes.

This year, the 22-year-old Finn has participated in the adult grand slam singles qualifiers for the first time.