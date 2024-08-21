Tennis | Otto Virtanen advanced to victory in the main series of the US Open

Tennis|Otto Virtanen is in a good mood.

Otto Virtanen defeated his British opponent after tight stages By Paul Jubb and advanced to the third and decisive qualifying round of singles at the US Open Grand Slam. Virtanen beat Jubbin 6–3, 6–7 (3–7), 6–3.

In the losing moments of the second set, Virtanen hit his racket, but the Finnish gambler gathered himself in the deciding set and won with two service breaks. Virtanen is ranked 125th in the world, Jubb ranked 193rd.

Virtanen will face France in the decisive qualifying round Harold Mayot’s or Lucas Pouille.

Virtanen23, debuted last year in the main series of grand slam tournaments precisely in the United States. This year, he advanced to the first round of the French Open and the second round of Wimbledon.