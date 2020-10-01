Tennis | Ostapenko cleared Pliskova in the way of the French Open: “I had to play my best game”

1.10. 14:17

French former champion of the open Yelena Ostapenko cleared the tournament’s second-placed Karolina Pliskova out of the way in two installments.

The French Open is missing the brightest stars in the women’s series after Serena Williams withdrew from the tournament and number one on the world list Ashleigh Barty and the winner of the US Open Naomi Osaka were left out. The situation has opened up the possibility for the Latvian Ostapenka to win another tournament in the French Open since the 2017 shock win.

Ostapenko, 43rd in the world list, won Pliskova 6–4, 6–2. Ostapenko will thus face either the 2017 winner of the US Open in the third round match Sloane Stephensin or Spanish Paula Badosan.

Pliskova, 28, reached the semi-finals in 2018 but has failed eight times to advance beyond the third round in the French Open.

Ostapenko praised Pliskova.

“I tried to be aggressive but at the same time beware of mistakes because he’s such a great player,” 23-year-old Ostapenko said of his opponent.

“I had to play my best game.”

Loss seals Pliskova’s rather subdued year. He made it to the third round only at the Australian Open and the second round at the US Open. He had to miss the Italian Open final due to a thigh injury Simona Halepia against.

The two-time winner of Wimbledon also made the top 32 in the women’s series Petra Kvitova, which has reached its semifinals at Roland Garros in 2012 at its best.

Kvitova, ranked seventh in the tournament, defeated 94th place on the world list Jasmine Paolinin erin 6–3, 6–3. The victory was through Kvitova in the early 25th French Open.

Sources: AFP. Season 3/3 grand slam, French Open, € 38 million prize pool:

Round 2 of the singles, matches between placed and Nordic players:

Men: Taylor Fritz USA (27) –Radu Albot Moldova 6–3, 6–2, 6–4, Stan Wawrinka Switzerland (16) –Dominik Köpfer Germany 6–3, 6–2, 3–6, 6–1, Sebastian Korda USA – John Isner USA (21) 6–4, 6–4, 2–6, 6–4, Diego Schwartzman Argentina (12) –Lorenzo Giustino Italy 6–1, 7–5, 6–0, Dominic Thiem Austria (3) –Jack Sock USA 6–1, 6–3, 7–6 (8–6), Rafael Nadal Spain (2) –Mackenzie McDonald USA 6–1, 6–0, 6–3, Casper Ruud Norway (28) –Tommy Paul USA 6-1, 1-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, Federico Coria Argentina-Benoit Paire France (23) 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6–3, 6–1, Alexander Zverev Germany (6) –Pierre-Hugues Herbert France 2–6, 6–4, 7–6 (7–5), 4–6, 6–4.

Women: Elina Svitolina Ukraine (3) –Renata Zarazua Mexico 6–3, 0–6, 6–2, Tsvetana Pironkova Bulgaria – Serena Williams USA (6) extradition, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Slovakia – Victoria Azarenka Belarus (10) 6 –2, 6–2, Jekaterina Aleksandrova Russia (27) –Astra Sharma Australia 6–3, 6–3, Nadia Podoroska Argentina – Julia Putintseva Kazakhstan (23) 6–3, 1–6, 6–2, Amanda Anisimova USA (25) –Bernarda Pera USA 6–2, 6–0, Kiki Bertens Netherlands (5) –Sara Errani Italy 7–6 (7–5), 3–6, 9–7, Barbora Krejcikova Czech Republic – Barbora Strycova Czech Republic ( 32) 6–4, 3–6, 6–3, Simona Halep Romania (1) –Irina Begu Romania 6–3, 6–4, Maria Sakkari Greece (20) –Kamilla Rahimova Russia 7–6 (7–0) , 6–2, Elise Mertens Belgium (16) –Kaia Kanepi Estonia 6–4, 7–5.

Men’s Doubles Round 1: Ivan Dodig Croatia / Filip Polasek Slovakia (5) –Henri Kontinen Finland / Jan-Lennard Struff Germany 6–3, 6–1.