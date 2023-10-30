Dubai (Etihad)

The Tennis Association announced the organization of the first tournament for the masters category, “ages 30 to 60, for men and women,” in cooperation with the “Top Spin” Tennis Academy in Dubai, with a rating of 200 points, next February in Dubai.

Nasser Yousef Al Marzouqi, Secretary General of the Tennis Federation, appreciated the efforts made by the Top Spin Academy and the various game academies, in cooperation with the federation, in contributing to spreading the culture of practicing tennis, and its role in fruitful cooperation in developing UAE tennis, indicating that holding the Masters Championship ideally contributes to the continuation of Practicing sports for all ages and providing a new competitive space, and cooperation will be made to provide the best efforts to make the tournament a success, and it comes within the Federation’s plans to expand the categories of tournaments, whether local or international, and for different ages of both genders.

In turn, Prasad Ushil, Director of the Academy, thanked the Tennis Federation for agreeing to organize the tournament and for providing assistance in making it a success. He said: “We are pleased to organize this tournament and feel happy with the trust that the Tennis Federation has given us to develop the game in the UAE. The Federation has constantly demonstrated its commitment to strengthening the tennis industry within “The country, we are honored to contribute to this mission, and it is an opportunity to invite tennis enthusiasts and fans from all over the world to join us in making history in this historic event that is being held for the first time in Dubai.”