Tennis | One question was too much – Serena Williams left the press conference with tears in her eyes

Williams lost in the Australian Open semi-final to Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

The United States Serena Williamsin the dream of winning a career in the 24th grand slam tournament crumbled Japan Naomi Osaka reading.

Osaka won the Australian Open semi-finals 6-3, 6-4 and advanced to the finals in the US Jennifer Bardya against.

Williams took the defeat really hard, which was especially evident at the press conference.

“Mistakes made a difference today. There were so many situations I could have overcome. I could have led 5-0, ”Williams mused.

He made 24 easy mistakes in the match.

“I made a lot of easy mistakes. I really had a day full of mistakes today. ”

Although Williams answered the questions matter-of-factly, so the question of whether it was just a so-called bad day or something else was too much for him.

“I don’t know, this was here,” he noted with tears in his eyes and left the press conference.