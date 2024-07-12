Tennis | One feature of Harri Heliövaara catches people’s attention – An old gamer tells what it’s all about

Tennis|Harri Heliövaara’s childhood friend and tennis friend Roope Kailaheimo finds his friend’s progress to the Wimbledon finals exciting in many ways.

Legendary Everyone knows the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Thursday night Harri from Heliövaara made history, he became the first Finn to reach the Wimbledon final in men’s doubles.

Heliövaara and his British partner Henry Patten an Australian couple will play for victory on Saturday Max Purcelial and Jordan Thompson against.

Working as a top tennis and events manager at the Tennis Association Roope Kailaheimo has been in the same class with Heliövaara from first grade to high school. From the then Yliskylä elementary school (later Laajasalo elementary school) all the way to Mäkelänrinte sports high school. They have also been playing tennis together since the age of seven.

With what kind of feelings has Kailaheimo followed the wild Wimbledon competition of an old classmate and tennis friend?

“One can’t be anything but happy and joyful for him and for Finnish tennis. It’s special when a friend goes that far. Yes, it excites me”, says Kailaheimo.

Henry Patten and Harri Heliövaara celebrate a point in the WImbledon semifinals.

Childhood and the gaming paths of the childhood friends diverged after high school, when Heliövaara headed for a professional career and Kailaheimo went to play university tennis. However, both are still closely involved in tennis.

You have spent your childhood and youth together. Did you do something crazy?

“It wasn’t like that with Harri. He is well-behaved and friendly, I didn’t get into such situations with Harri.”

As a schoolmate, Heliövaara has been very study oriented.

“If school success had a competition like Wimbledon, he would be in the final there too.”

But what kind of player is Heliövaara in the eyes of an old friend? According to Kailaheimo, he stands out for his analytical skills.

“He is not the player who has the best individual shots or some superior area. But he has always had a very good tactical understanding and understanding of the game.”

Another quality of a top player is a strong will to win.

“Whoever Harri plays against, he’s going to win. When there are players whose game has been patted even before going on the field. Harri refuses to lose, he does everything to win.”

Fans at the Davis Cup in Malaga in November.

Freaks vents after a win are Heliövaara’s trademark. According to Kailaheimo, they have come after the “second” career began.

In the years 2013–2017, Heliövaara’s bat was on the nail. There were health problems in the background, he studied production economics at Aalto University and got a taste of working life before returning to the fields.

According to Kailaheimo, the return of Heliövaara is a matter of many generations.

“Love for tennis. Perhaps influenced by these work experiences, he noticed that tennis is a pretty great profession. There was still time to pursue tennis dreams, a chance at the Olympics. And yes, Harri was asked to represent the Davis Cup, even though he had finished.”

When I was younger Heliövaara was often the early favorite, at least when he played in Finland. Then there was no need to air profits.

“He didn’t air the 14-year-old Finnish championship like that. He had to win those games. Now he’s making a career for the second time, he’s got a new chance, and he’s letting his feelings come. When he competes against the best in the world, he takes the joy out of being able to win,” says Kailaheimo.

The will to win the other side is an aversion to losing. Was there something wrong with young Heliövaara’s bat swing?

“Well, it certainly was. All young people have had them, sometimes the emotions flare up in a worse direction. He has learned through experience not to show those emotions, it is part of the athlete’s growth project.”

Schoolchildren’s tennis championships in 2001. Harri Heliövaara (left) beat Henri Kontinen.

The finale Heliövaara answered the previous interview request in the negative, but very politely. When, while looking for a partner, he received messages from athletes with a lower ranking, he said that he always replies to everyone.

“He is very polite and friendly to everyone and has good manners, people often pay attention to that. That’s a really positive quality in him. He is also very open and shares his news on his blog, among other things.”

On Thursday evening, Heliövaara apologized on his blog short text, because I had to go to sleep.

“The children make sure that they always wake up in the morning on time for a new day,” Heliövaara wrote.

Family sometimes goes along in the competitions.

Heliövaara has a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. The youngest was baptized a year ago, when it was supposed to be the only free weekend for a while. Due to the fast approaching games, the ceremony was held in a quiet room at Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

Balancing work and family is part of the everyday life of a tennis professional.

“The wife, children and other family members are watching the games. Harrik also travels around 35 weeks a year, so it’s nice to have the family along sometimes. For Harri, family is important, there is a professional career and at the same time putting the children to sleep and playing with them.”

Last at the end of the year, Heliövaara and his long-term doubles pair by Lloyd Glasspool parted ways after three years together. He played the Australian at the beginning of the year of John Peers with, but the common sky did not last long.

In April, Heliövaara played the first game with Patten. The collaboration between these two has been quite convincing to watch. How common is it that cooperative play goes so well right from the start?

“The stars have aligned, but there is also a background. However, Harri has worked with the British before, they have a similar understanding of the game and training. But it looks like their personal chemistry is coming together well.”

Finnish a significant day in tennis history is on Saturday. How are you feeling watching the Wimbledon final?

“Let’s hope for the best, this is a great achievement so far, but I know it’s not enough for Harri.”