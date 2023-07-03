Tennis | One big achievement is still missing from Novak Djokovic, and that’s what he’s looking for at Wimbledon

Emil Ruusuvuori could hit Djokovic’s route if everything goes as expected or a little more than expected.

Is the one player who steals the most attention at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, whether you like it or not. It could very well be about the bad boy of tennis About Nick Kyrgiosbut it’s not about him.

All eyes are once again on Serbia to Novak Djokovic, 36 years. The mere mention of the name makes others turn their backs, but there are plenty of admirers just the same.

Few players in the world of tennis have such a contradictory personality as Djokovic. In his victory speech after the final in France, he thanked his team and especially thanked them for their endurance, because Djokovic admitted that he is not an easy person to deal with.

To the fans, he is the same, and equally the judges get their share. In the final match of Roland Garros, Djokovic stretched his own breaks between balls to 45–50 seconds in the difficult early moments of the game without much fuss. He doesn’t allow meddling with slowing down. A judge who dares to point out the extended breaks will hear that he is sick of publicity.

Djokovic has said that he is focused on the big tournaments and making history in the sport.

It was already history when Djokovic won the French Open. The grand slam championship was his 23rd, and with that number he became number one in the men’s statistics.

At least this year, no one can reach Djokovic when Spain Rafael Nadal has turned his sights on next year and the end of his career. The injury interrupted Nadal’s season.

Something is still missing from Djokovic. He has seven Wimbledon titles, but the Swiss With Roger Federer there are eight of them.

Djokovic surpassed Nadal in grand slam tournament victories 23–22, and at the latest, it would be necessary to get level with Federer.

Federer’s vast fanbase still considers their favorite to be the player of all time.

Men’s in tennis, only two players in the 2000s have won Wimbledon without playing any grass tournaments before Wimbledon. They are Federer and Djokovic.

In preparation for Wimbledon, Djokovic relies on a formula of scarcity.

Federer twice managed to shake off the masses of the Roland Garros courts and become the outright winner in London. The remaining six times belong to Djokovic.

Djokovic played a single exhibition match on grass before his start in Argentina on Monday Pedro Cachínia against. “Nole” defeated the American Frances Tiafoe In three overs of the Hurlingham showpiece.

The first matches at Wimbledon are a run-in for Djokovic without a big waste of energy. That’s why he trusts this formula – and it’s worked well.

Finland Emil Ruusuvuori hit the same block with Djokovic in the chart. Two wins would be required from Ruusuvuori so that the dream encounter on the center field could come true. Not impossible, but nowhere near easy.

It’s the third year that Djokovic has started his grand slam hunt by winning the Australian and French championships. Two years ago, Djokovic even got so close that at the US Open in September he had his sights set on a real grand slam, i.e. winning Australia, France, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year.

In New York, Djokovic was completely blown away, and not by Russia Daniil Medvedev gave even a set in the final match.

Last year, Djokovic lost the opportunity to play in the US Open. He did not receive a travel permit because he had not taken the coronavirus vaccine. The restrictions to the United States were lifted in May, and the pursuit of a genuine grand slam could become a reality this fall.

“If I’m winning grand slam tournaments, why would I even think about ending my 20-year career,” Djokovic said in The Guardian after the French Open.

That describes Djokovic and his coach well by Goran Ivanisevic attitude, when Ivanisevic said after the Monte Carlo and Rome masters that went poorly, they don’t matter, only the grand slams decide.

Ivanisevic knew what he was talking about.

Novak Djokovic celebrated with his coach Goran Ivanisevic at the French Open.

Who could even challenge Djokovic? He is ranked second in the lower part of the chart, and there are no potential threats until the rush.

Italian Jannik Sinner there could be one contender in the semi-finals. He will get a suitable start when he starts Argentina Juan Manuel Cerundolo against.

Norwegian Casper Ruud lost to Djokovic in France and is nowhere near the same level on grass. He’s off the bills.

In the fourth round, they could face Poland Hubert Hurkacz or the youth of Italy Lorenzo Musetti. Musetti, 21, beat Djokovic in Monte Carlo but is unlikely to do so at Wimbledon.

Ranked #1 in Spain Carlos Alcaraz can face Djokovic only in the final match. Alcaraz won the famous Queen’s Club tournament, but the challenge is huge – even for him.

Alacaraz said after the win at Queen’s Club that he still needs experience playing on grass.

Another young bull, from Denmark Holger Runebelongs to the same half of the chart as Alcaratz.

Women’s the chart is flat, as it has been very often in recent years. In the last six years, the women’s tournament has been won by a different player each time.

Kazakhstan Jelena Rubakina broke the hearts of African tennis fans by defeating Tunisia Ons Jabeurin in last year’s final. Rubakina is one of the strongest favorites this year as well.

If Rybakina and Jabeur progress as planned, the replay of the final would be in the quarterfinals.

Polish Iga Swiatek has dominated the mass courts in Paris, but after a little illness he is ready to crown his season in London.

Last year, Russian and Belarusian players were excluded from the tournament. Now the doors are open, and ranking points are also distributed after a year’s break.

Athletic of Belarus Aryna Sabalenka disappointed in Paris but may well come even stronger on the famous turf.

Wimbledon oozes tradition, and one is starting the reigning champion right away on opening day, Monday. Djokovic and Cachin get to play on the grass of the Central Court.

After them, another champion will enter the field. Venus Williams43, won Wimbledon for the first time in 2000 and captured a total of five plates in his living room, like dad Richard Williams used to say.

Venus Williams is unlikely to defeat Ukraine Elina Svitolina but he will get the visibility he deserves for his match.

Emil Ruusuvuori will start his game at Wimbledon against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka on Monday on court 18. It won’t start before 6:30 p.m. Discovery+ and Eurosport will be showing Wimbledon for the entire two weeks.