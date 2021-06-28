Tennis Wimbledon, the final preparations before the start of the tournament

Genoa – The Wimbledon tournament the new Sky Sport Tennis channel, located at number 205 of the American-owned pay TV bouquet, turns on today at noon. The prestigious London Open will not only take possession of the new channel but will feature until 11 July the programming of Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena and, as regards the first rounds in particular, the channels from 252 to 257 named for the occasion. Wimbledon 1, Wimbledon 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

A very broad coverage, which provides over 400 hours dedicated to the Tournament most important in the world.

Numerous commentators on microphones: Elena Pero, Luca Boschetto, Pietro Nicolodi, Paolo Aghemo, Paolo Ciarravano, Alessandro Lupi, Dario Massara, Antonio Nucera, Andrea Paventi, Nicolò Ramella, Lucio Rizzica, Nicola Roggero, Fabio Tavelli, Federico Zancan. They are joined by Filippo Volandri, Paolo Bertolucci, Laura Golarsa, Raffaella Reggi, Stefano Pescosolido, Laura Garrone, Gianluca Pozzi, Marco Crugnola for the technical commentary.

Every evening at the end of the day appointment with “Studio Wimbledon” conducted by Elena Cottarelli, report on what happened on the fields.

SUPERTENNIS. As for free-to-air television, every evening at 9pm SuperTennis broadcasts the main game of the day at 9pm. Channel 64 of digital terrestrial, as well as 212 of the Sky bouquet.

