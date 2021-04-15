Tennis | Novak Đoković disappointed with “terrible performance” – Dan Evans intends to tell the world about the overthrow of the world’s number one player

Making as many as 45 easy mistakes, Đoković suffered his first loss of the year in Monte Carlo.

Tennis the number one Serbian name on the men’s world list Novak ovioković heavily disappointed with Thursday night’s loss To Dan Evans In the Monte Carlo Masters tournament.

Đoković, 33, made as many as 45 easy mistakes and suffered his first defeat of the year when he was defeated 6–4, 7–5 by the British, who was 33rd on the world list.

“Honestly, this was one of my worst matches in years,” Đoković said according to news agency AFP.

“The performance was terrible and I can’t take any positive things with it. Dropping out of the tournament after such a performance leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. ”

Evans, 30, knocked out the Polish Miami Open winner before Moković Hubert Hurkaczin as well as Serbian Dušan Lajovićin.

Tournament has been a huge success for Evans as he arrived in Monte Carlo with a long mass field losing streak around his neck. Before the tournament, Evans had last won the mass four years earlier, in April 2017.

“Now I can tell my kids and grandchildren that I once won the world’s number one player. That’s nice, ”Evans said.

“He [Đoković] made a lot of mistakes. I did things right, but the truth is, it was more about his game today than the good tennis I played. ”

Evans will play Belgian in the quarterfinals David Goffinia against. Goffin is ranked 15th on the world list.