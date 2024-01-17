Tennis | Novak Djokovic's face burned in the middle of the match, demanded the spectators to come to the court to chat: “You don't want to know”

The audience's booing caused world number one player Novak Djokovic, but the next place would be hot in the Australian Open

Men's number one in the world rankings With Novak Djokovic it was a hectic day in Melbourne.

In the second round, Djokovic defeated Australia, ranked 43rd in the world by Alexei Popyrin in four sets 6–3, 4–6, 7–6 (7–4), 6–3.

Djokovic is still hiding his best, even though he made it seem quite easy for himself in the final set of the over three-hour match.

In his opening match, the Serbian already lost a set to Croatia, who qualified for the main series For Dino Prizmicand Popyrin, who played against Finland in the Davis Cup semi-finals at the end of last year, was no worse than Prizmic.

Popyrin turned the tide of Wednesday's encounter when he ended the second set with a break of serve and leveled the sets.

In the third, Popyrin had three set points in a row in a 40–0 situation and an extra one on top, but Djokovic saved himself with a break game to win the set.

“My opponents in the first and second rounds are quality players, but I haven't played my best,” Djokovic remarked.

His career Djokovic, who is chasing his 25th Grand Slam title in Australia, spoke to the audience in the third set, whose comment he felt was an insult.

“A player has to get used to the noise during his serving shifts, but I hate personal foxing,” Djokovic said.

The Serbian said he heard gasps from the same corner throughout the match.

“Finally, my measure was full and I asked if he would come to tell his story on the field. He didn't have the courage to do that.”

“If you're a tough guy, you dare to say it to your face and discuss it.”

Djokovic did not reveal what the spectator shouted at him.

“You don't want to know.”

Djokovic will face 30th ranked Argentina in the third round of Tomas Etcheverry.

Tennis 16-year-old Russian promise Mirra Andreeva flashed her soaring potential again on Wednesday by crushing the sixth seed in the second round of the Australian Open women's singles Ons Jabeurin 6–0, 6–2.

Andrejeva already won several victories in last year's grand slam tournaments and advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon at her best.

The young Russian defeated the three-time grand slam finalist Jabeur with amazing speed, as the match lasted only 54 minutes.

“I was really nervous before the match, but I could see that he was also nervous. I just decided to enjoy myself because the match is on Rod Laver (on the main court of the tournament) and I'm playing against a player I like,” said Andrejeva, ranked 47th in the world.

Tunisian star Jabeur became the first player in the world's top ten that Andrejeva has been able to beat.

The Russian player is chasing his dream as a tennis professional alongside going to school.

“I still have a lot of school left. In fact, it started two days ago,” Andrejeva said, adding that chemistry is not one of her favorite subjects.