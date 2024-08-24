Tennis | Novak Djokovic’s disappearing trick surprises social media: “This is crazy”

Tennis the last grand slam tournament of the season published a video on the messaging service X on Friday, which immediately became a hit and a source of wonder.

The video was filmed on Wednesday after the exhibition matches, but was released on Friday. In a show match full of humor Novak Djokovic and John McEnroe won in doubles Carlos Alcarazin and Andre Agassi.

After the match, the four shook hands with the players coming off the field, but Djokovic, who was the last in line, seems to be doing a confusing disappearing trick. When the player goes past him, Djokovic disappears.

Social media has speculated about what really happened. “This is crazy.” “I’ve watched this 10 times and I don’t get it.”

The US Open attached the text to the video: “Tell me when you see it.”