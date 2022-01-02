Tennis | Novak Djokovic’s chances to attend Australian Open are low – “Medical exceptions are not a loophole for tennis players”

Australian authorities are calling for the importance of vaccinations and are not granting exemptions to sports stars.

Tennis Director of the Australian Open Craig Tileyn according to the Serbian star Novak Djokovicin playing in this year’s tournament will be clear in the coming days.

Djokovic is known for his anti-vaccine and has refused to confirm whether he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In a tournament starting in two weeks, all entrants will be required to have a coroner vaccination or medical exemption to be exempted from the vaccination requirement.

Now the debate has been sparked by whether the anti-vaccine Djokovic will obtain a certificate exempting him from compulsory vaccination.

Read more: Novak Djokovic, who pledged his vaccination situation, may have a shortcut to the Australian Open

Requests for exemption are assessed by an independent team of doctors.

According to Tiley, the clock is ticking.

“A few more charter flights are coming by the end of this week, and then all the players are here,” Tiley told Nine Network.

“As for Novak, I think we’ll have a much clearer picture in the next few days, otherwise it’s pretty late to arrive to play in the Australian Open.”

Victorian state authorities are not pardoning superstars in their anti-corona efforts but are calling for the importance of vaccinations and demanding them.

“These are the rules. Medical exceptions are just that, but they are not a loophole for tennis players, ”the Deputy State Prime Minister James Merlino stressed as early as December.

Djokovic’s absence would be a sporting setback for the tournament as he is the reigning champion.

Serbia has won 20 grand slam tournaments. Djokovic’s arch-enemy Rafael Nadal is also chasing its 21st grand slam and is already preparing in Melbourne after recovering from the coronavirus.

About long-term competitors Roger Federer is on the side due to injury.