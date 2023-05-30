Tennis | Novak Djokovic wrote a questionable and provocative message: “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia”

The Kosovo Tennis Federation demands a punishment for Djokovic.

Tennis third in men’s world statistics Novak Djokovic caused political controversy after winning his opening match at the French Open tennis tournament.

Straight in three sets of the American by Aleksandar Kovacevic defeated Djokovic wrote a questionable and provocative message on the camera lens after the match.

“Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence,” the Serbian tennis star wrote.

The news agency Reuters and a Swedish newspaper report on the matter, among others Aftonbladet.

Djokovic wrote his message after more than 30 NATO peacekeepers and more than 50 Serbian protesters were injured in clashes in northern Kosovo.

Clashes at three different city halls were connected to the protestors’ opposition to the newly elected mayors of former Albanian backgrounds.

Djokovic also had to explain his text at the press conference after his match.

“I am against all wars and conflicts, and I have always made that clear in public. I am very sorry that we are in this situation,” he said, according to Aftonbladet.

“Kosovo is our heart and our fortress. The biggest battles were fought there and our most important monasteries are located there.”

According to the Kosovo Tennis Association, Djokovic continued his “nationalistic and chauvinistic behavior with provocations against the state of Kosovo” in Paris.

“We ask the International Tennis Federation, the ATP tour and the organizers of Roland Garros to punish him”, Kosovo Tennis Federation demanded.

36 years old the Serbian star was in the eye of a political storm last January at the Australian Open when his father Srdjan Djokovic posed together with the man presenting the Russian flag. The man was wearing a z-shirt supporting the war of aggression.

Djokovic is aiming for the 23rd grand slam title of his career at the French Open. He is tied for first place in the all-time statistics Rafael Nadal with his 22 grand slam wins.