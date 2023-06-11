Tennis | Novak Djokovic won the French Open and became the all-time grand slam winner

Djokovic, 36, is the oldest French Open men’s singles winner.

Serbian Novak Djokovic beat the Norwegian in the French Open tennis final on Sunday Casper Ruudin 7–6 (7–1), 6–3, 7–5. Djokovic rose at the same time Rafael Nadal over to become the male player who has won the most Grand Slam singles titles of all time with 23 titles.

Djokovic, 36, is the oldest French Open men’s singles winner. Djokovic also became the first male player to win each of the four grand slam tournaments at least three times.

Casper Ruud had not won a set in his four previous matches against Djokovic, but opened the final match by breaking Djokovic’s first serve. Ruud raced out to a 3–0 lead in the opening set before Djokovic won the fourth game of the set.

Ruud dominated the beginning with his forehands, and Djokovic fell into numerous easy errors. However, Djokovic pushed back with a break of serve to level the situation at 4–4 and took the break game 7–1 at the end of the opening set that lasted 81 minutes.

After a difficult opening set, control of the match passed to Djokovic. The second set went to the Serb 6–3. In the third set, Djokovic broke Ruud’s pass to take a 6–5 lead and was able to win the match with his own serve turn.

Djokovic played in the French Open singles final for the seventh time and in total for the 34th time in the final of the prestigious tournament. He had previously won at Roland Garros in 2016 and 2021.

Ten of Djokovic’s grand slam singles wins have come after his 30th birthday.

Last year, Ruud lost the final of the French Open to Rafael Nadal and the final of the US Open For Carlos Alcaraz.