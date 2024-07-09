Tennis | Novak Djokovic won – and then raged at the crowd

Tennis|The tennis superstar didn’t like the booing of the crowd.

Renowned The Wimbledon tennis tournament took a special turn on Monday. Novak Djokovic beat Denmark Holger Runen effortlessly 6–3, 6–4, 6–2. There was nothing surprising about it, but instead, when the struggle stopped, there were rumbles.

Djokovic took issue with the behavior of the Wimbledon Center Court crowd during the tussle. Rune fans tend to shout their favorite’s name exaggeratedly like “Ruuuuune”. In Djokovic’s ear, the screams sounded like boos.

“To all the fans who honored us and stayed here today: thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. I appreciate it. And to anyone who chose to disrespect the player – me, in this case – have a very good night. Good night,” Djokovic said in an exaggeratedly drawn out manner.

Djokovic’s the interviewer pointed out that the chants were hardly aimed at Djokovic, and there was no attempt to provoke him. The Serbian disagreed.

“Yes, they tried. Yes, they tried. I don’t accept this. I know they cheered for Rune. But it’s also an excuse for booing. Look, I’ve been on tour for over 20 years, so I know all the tricks. I know how this works. It’s okay. I focus on the respectful people who paid for the ticket and love tennis,” Djokovic fumed.

Djokovic made the most of his victory.

Rune himself wondered about the situation.

“If you don’t know what it’s about, the screams probably sounded like boos. But if they know, they will understand that my name was called out there.”

Rune suspected that the shouts had little effect on the course of the match. He got his back in three sets and admitted that Djokovic was clearly better.

Later in his actual press conference, Djokovic was asked if the organizers should do something about the crowd’s behavior.

“I don’t know what Wimbledon can do about it. However, when these things happen, it’s about people who have paid for their tickets. They have the right to be there and cheer as they cheer. They choose how they are going to support their favorite,” Djokovic continued.

“Of course, it is possible that the head referee could intervene in the game from time to time and calm the crowd down. Still, not much can be done. You can’t silence an entire section of the stands or the stadium if they misbehave or are disrespectful.”

After his long, angry speeches, Djokovic continued to insist that the booing didn’t affect him at all.

“I have played in much more hostile environments, believe it or not. You cannot influence me.”