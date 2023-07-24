Tennis | Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament due to exhaustion

Novak Djokovic will not be seen at the Canadian Open tennis tournament in August.

A tennis legend Novak Djokovic will not be seen at the Canadian Open tennis tournament, says, among other things, the British broadcasting company BBC.

The Serbian tennis star was supposed to play in the tournament starting in two weeks, but pulled out due to exhaustion.

“I have always enjoyed my time in Canada. However, I spoke with my team and we believe this is the right decision,” Djokovic said, according to the BBC.

His place in the tournament will be taken by an American Christopher Eubanks.

36 years old Djokovic lost a week ago on Sunday in the five-set and nearly five-hour final of the Wimbledon tennis tournament For Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic has won the Canadian Open four times, the last time in 2016.