Tennis | Novak Djokovic, who dodged coroner vaccination, was granted an exception to participate in the Australian Open

Men the world’s first player in tennis, Serbia Novak Djokovic will take part in the Australian Open, which starts after mid-January. This is the first grand slam tournament of the season.

Djokovic told Instagram that he has received permission from the organizers to attend the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Djokovic’s involvement has been uncertain as he has not said whether he has taken the corona vaccination that tournament organizers require from players.