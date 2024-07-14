Tennis | Novak Djokovic was humiliated in the Wimbledon final

Tennis|Novak Djokovic was no match for Carlos Alcaraz.

of Spain Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon men’s singles title. Alcaraz, who played as the defending champion, was in a class of his own in the final when he crushed Serbia Novak Djokovic straight in three sets with 6–2, 6–2, 7–6 (7–4).

The championship is the 21-year-old Spanish player’s fourth at the grand slam level and second at Wimbledon.

In addition to the two Wimbledon trophies, Alcarazi’s trophy cabinet includes the US Open victory from 2022 and the French Open victory from last June.