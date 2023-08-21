Tennis | Novak Djokovic took revenge on Carlos Alcaraz: “It’s because of matches like this that I keep working”

The match victories of the fighting couple, who are at the top of the world rankings, are now equal to 2–2.

Tennis greatness Novak Djokovic won by the world’s top player Carlos Alcarazin In the tight final match of the ATP Masters tournament in Cincinnati, USA.

The match ended with a score of 5–7, 7–6 (9–7), 7–6 (7–4) in favor of the Serbian player who ranked second on the list.

The heat brought challenges for the 36-year-old conkar who won the match, and at the beginning of the second set, Djokovic went to the doctors.

“Overall, this was the toughest and most exciting match I’ve been involved in,” Djokovic said after the match.

“Because of matches like this, I continue to work.”

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Novak Djokovic were in a warm mood after the final.

The duo the previous encounter ended after five sets with Alcaraz winning in the Wimbledon final in July. At the same time, Djokovic’s winning streak of 34 Wimbledon matches was broken.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have now met four times, and the fighting pair’s victories are tied 2–2. The top spot in the world list has changed between men six times.

According to the Serbian star, the one-on-one fight with Alcaraz will improve his recovery.

“Carlos is an incredible player. I have a lot of respect for him,” Djokovic said of the 20-year-old Spaniard.

Despite his loss, Alcaraz remains at the top of the world rankings. Alcaraz will also go to the last grand slam tournament of the year, the US Open, which starts in a week, ranked number one.