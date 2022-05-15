According to the ATP tour, Djokovic is the fifth player to win a thousand in the Open Age.

Men number one on the world tennis list Novak Djokovic secured his place in the final of the ATP Masters tennis tournament in Rome on Saturday.

Victory for Norway Casper from Powder was already the thousandth victory of his career for Djokovic. A Serbian star overthrew a Norwegian in Rome by 6–4, 6–3.

ATP tour by Djokovic is the fifth player to win a thousand in the Open Age. In the past, the same threshold has been exceeded Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, 34, has previously secured a record-breaking start at the top of the world list, where he has been squeezing for 370 weeks in a row.

In Sunday’s final, Djokovic will face Greece Stefanos Tsitsipasin, which ranks fiveth on the world list. The Greek advanced to the finals after defeating Germany Alexander Zverevin erin 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

For Tsitsipas, the final encounter is an opportunity for revenge after Djokovic won the Greek last year in France in a five-act final thriller.

The Serbian, meanwhile, is claiming his final sixth win in a tournament in the Italian capital.