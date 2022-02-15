Tennis | Novak Djokovic told the BBC: “I am not against vaccines, but I will be trapped if I am forced to take the vaccine”

Novak Djokovic says he still thinks the option of taking corona vaccination is still possible.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic34, is more willing to sacrifice trophies and Grand Slam winnings than to be forced to take a coroner vaccine, he says In an interview with the BBC.

Djokovic was asked in an interview if he was willing to skip tournaments like the Wimbledon and French Open to stay his ground.

“Yes, that’s the price I’m willing to pay,” he said.

Winning 20 Grand Slam tournaments in his career, Djokovic was expelled from Australia last month because of his vaccine situation. Djokovic tried to get a medical exemption to participate in the tournament because he had recovered from a corona infection before the tournament. However, Djokovic was denied a visa by the Australian Immigration Minister.

“I’ve never been against vaccinations, but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what everyone puts in their body.”

Djokovicilla there are 20 Grand Slam tournament wins, and Rafael Nadalilla one more. Djokovic was asked why he was willing to sacrifice that he could become an all-time player with the number of Grand Slam wins.

“Because my principles about my body are more important than any tournament win. I try to be as harmonious with my body as I can. ”

Djokovic said he hopes the vaccination requirements for the tournaments will change. He plans to play at the top for years to come.

According to the interview, he still thinks the option of getting a coroner vaccination later is possible.

“Because we are all collectively trying to find the best way to end a pandemic.”