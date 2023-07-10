Tennis | Novak Djokovic stretched his incredible winning streak at Wimbledon to 32 matches already

Jelena Rybakina reached the quarterfinals with a forfeit win. Christopher Eubanks, the American surprise, defeated Tsitsipas, ranked fifth in the men’s.

Wimbledon the tennis tournament is dominated by the singles champions Novak Djokovic and Yelena Rybakina continued their winning streak on the grass courts in London by already advancing to the quarterfinals of this year’s value tournament.

The men’s second-ranked Djokovic dispatched Poland’s hard serve By Hubert Hurkacz for the choir in four parts with numbers 7–6 (8–6), 7–6 (8–6), 5–7, 6–4. The first two sets of the fourth round match were played on Sunday evening.

Hurkacz, who was ranked 17th in the tournament, had a lot to worry about in the match, as he led the break game in the opening set 6–3 and in the second set 5–4. However, the Pole’s grip crumbled at crucial moments, and a one-set victory was not enough to turn the match around on Monday.

“Big credit to Hubert for a great match. I honestly can’t remember when returning serves has felt as miserable. His serve is one of the best in the world and very difficult to read on such a fast surface,” Djokovic praised the Pole, who hit 33 aces, according to AFP.

Djokovic, 36, has won a record 23 grand slam titles in his career, and this year the Serbian already has the Australian and French Open titles in his pocket. At Wimbledon, Djokovic is looking for his eighth championship, which he would like to win Roger Federer’s tournament record.

Djokovic is on an amazing 32-match winning streak at Wimbledon, as he also won the championship in 2021, 2019 and 2018. In 2020, the tournament was not organized due to the corona pandemic. The last time Djokovic lost on Wimbledon’s center court was ten years ago.

The Serbian giant will meet the Russian one in the quarter-finals on Tuesday Andrei Rublev.

Last Rybakina, who won the first Grand Slam title of her career at Wimbledon in Beatriz Haddad Maia had to give up in the opening set. Haddad Maia suffered from a back problem and gave up the match with tears in his eyes.

“It’s never easy to end a match like this. I hope his injury is not serious. This was really unfortunate for Beatriz,” said Rybakina, ranked third in the tournament.

Also ranked second for women Aryna Sabalenka clinched a quarter-final spot when the Belarusian defeated the Russian Yekaterina Alexandrova clearly 6–4, 6–0. Sabalenka will face the United States in the quarterfinals by Madison Keys.

Rybakina’s quarter-final is a real treat, as the Kazakh challenges her last year’s Wimbledon final opponent Ons Jabeurin. The sixth-placed Tunisian crushed the Czech Republic Petra Kvitova 6–0, 6–3.

American surprise Christopher Eubanks picked up perhaps the biggest win of his career on Monday by knocking out the fifth seed in men’s singles Stefanos Tsitsipas. The big surprise of the tournament defeated the Greek in five sets 3–6, 7–6 (7–4), 3–6, 6–4, 6–4.

The two-meter tall Eubanks, 27, is ranked 43rd in the men’s world rankings, but a year ago his ranking was around 150. Before Wimbledon, the American player had reached the second round at his best in the grand slam competition. Eubanks won the Majorca ATP tournament under Wimbledon, so the match victory was already the ninth in a row for the American.

Eubanks will face the third seed in the quarterfinals Daniil Medvedev. The Russian defeated the Czech teenager on Monday Jiri Leheckanwho gave up the match after two losing sets.