Tennis | Novak Djokovic snarled at the referee’s anger: “Make sure that this kind of nonsense never happens again”

Tennis|Novak Djokovic did not take the situation well.

British Jack Draper beat the Canadian By Felix Auger-Aliassimen In the third round of the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament, set 5–7, 6–4, 6–4. Instead of the result, it was the questionable match ball that spoke the most in the match played on Saturday.

The situation started with Draper’s pass, which Auger-Aliassime successfully returned. Draper hit the ball back over the net to Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian player saw Draper hit the ball twice, so he expected the referee to give him a point.

However, the umpire didn’t see the first touch, where the ball bounced into Draper’s own court, so he declared the game, the set and the match to Draper.

“What you just did is horrible. Soon this will be everywhere and it will look ridiculous,” Auger-Aliassime snapped at the judge.

However, the judge did not back down from his decision, even though the Canadian called the supervisor to the spot.

Now the second in the world ranking has taken a stance on the uproar Novak Djokovic. A 37-year-old Serbian commented on the messaging service in X the situation in a strict tone.

“It’s a shame we don’t have a video replay for situations like this. Even more ridiculous is that we don’t have a rule that would allow the referee to overturn the verdict after a video replay,” Djokovic uploaded.

“Make sure that this kind of nonsense never happens again,” he appealed to the tournament organizers.

Djokovic, who won Olympic gold in men’s singles in Paris, won the Cincinnati Open men’s singles in 2023. In this year’s final, they will meet the current number one player in the ATP ranking, Italy Jannik Sinner and the United States Frances Tiafoe.