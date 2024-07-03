Tennis | Novak Djokovic returned to the court just a month after knee surgery – crushing his opponents

Tennis|Novak Djokovic returned to the playing courts less than a month after knee surgery.

World list two Novak Djokovic had to suspend the French Open tennis tournament on June 4. Two days later, the Serbian star announced on social media that he underwent knee surgery, which went well.

“I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to get back on the court as soon as possible,” wrote Djokovic.

The return was faster than anyone could have expected. Less than a month after the surgery, Djokovic, 37, beat a Czech opponent at Wimbledon Vit Kopřiva.

The victory came on Tuesday in less than two hours, 6–1, 6–2, 6–2.

With a Serbian star it was found after the French Open that there was a tear in the meniscus of the right knee, reported CNN. Apart from the knee brace, Djokovic’s game showed no signs of the sports injury suffered last month.

“I did everything possible in the last three and a half weeks to make it possible to play here in front of you today,” commented Djokovic after the match.

“I think if this was any other tournament I probably wouldn’t have taken the risk, I wouldn’t have rushed it [kuntoutusta] so much. I love Wimbledon.”

Djokovic played in his Wimbledon comeback match with a knee brace.

Djokovic says he didn’t know what to expect from Tuesday’s match. Uncertainty was caused by a game break of almost a month.

“Practice is quite different from official games,” said Djokovic.

“I’m really happy with how I felt today and how I played.”

His break during Djokovic has published videos on social media about the intensive knee rehabilitation project.

In addition to the knee jumps, the calendar has also included other things, as Djokovic was kicked out of the stands of the European football championships. The Serbian national hero cheered on his compatriots at the Munich stadium and posed for selfies with fans.