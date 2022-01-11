Tennis | Novak Djokovic raises new doubts: tennis star may not have been in Spain alone before he arrived in Australia

Several Australian media reported on Tuesday that Djokovic would have visited Serbia even though he had been in Spain for two weeks before arriving in Australia, according to a travel announcement.

Tennis world number one player Novak Djokovic practiced on the Australian Open tennis tournament on Tuesday, according to AFP news agency.

However, Djokovic’s play in the tournament starting next Monday is still uncertain as the visa may be revoked.

Djokovic won the final on Monday when he was allowed to stay on the ground and play in the tournament. The Australian government had revoked the player’s visa last week because the government felt Djokovic did not have sufficient evidence for a medical reason to refuse coronary vaccination.

Serbian 34-year-old Djokovic is now himself convinced he will play in the tournament.

“I flew here to play in one of the top tournaments in front of amazing fans,” Djokovic said on Instagram on Monday.

According to AFP, Djokovic was first at the gym on Tuesday along with his coach Goran Ivanisevicin with. He then arrived to practice at the center. Helicopters spun above the field: television companies filmed Djokovic.

Djokovicin gambling is still uncertain, as the Australian government says those arriving in Australia must have a full set of vaccines or a medical exemption. According to the government, a previously acquired coronavirus infection is not eligible for an exemption.

Judge of the trial Anthony Kelly disagreed and accepted Djokovic ‘s arguments. Djokovic has reported being infected on December 16th.

The government has admitted that the interview with Djokovic at the airport was “unreasonable” because the player was not given the promised time to respond.

Australian media reported on Tuesday a possible new turnaround that could complicate Djokovic’s situation, AFP says. The accuracy of Djokovic’s travel declaration is suspected to have been filled out before he flew from Spain to Australia.

The announcement was burdened that Djokovic had not traveled anywhere from Spain in the previous 14 days before landing in Australia on 5 January. Now, according to media reports, Djokovic would also have been in Serbia.

The key person in the situation is the Minister for Entry Alex Hawkewho still have the option to revoke a player’s visa. He has not commented as he decides on the matter.

Novak Djokovic practiced at the center of the Australian Open in Tuesday.

Although for example, a tennis star Rafael Nadal criticized Djokovic ‘s anti – vaccine stance, he thought the player should be allowed to take part in the tournament.

“Whether I agree or disagree with some things with Djokovic, the court has spoken,” Nadal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

Also a tennis legend Martina Navratilova supports Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open.

“While I disagree about not vaccinating, it still seems like Novak has played by the rules. Let him play. ”