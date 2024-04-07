Sunday, April 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Novak Djokovic made history

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tennis | Novak Djokovic made history

Djokovic took the record from Roger Federer on Sunday, despite not even playing.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has made history. I saw this despite the fact that more than a month has already passed since the man's last match.

On Sunday, Djokovic became the oldest ever number one player in the men's world rankings at the age of 36 years and 321 days.

The previous record was held by Switzerland With Roger Federerwho was a day younger in the top spot of the world rankings in June 2018.

The oldest number one in the women's list is the United States Serena Williamswho was on top at the age of 35 years and 230 days in May 2017.

Djokovic is next in action at the Monte Carlo tournament, which started on Sunday. He went straight to the second round.

#Tennis #Novak #Djokovic #history

See also  Animals | The bodies of seven whales washed ashore in Cyprus
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A suspect in an attack on police could be spotted in Tver

A suspect in an attack on police could be spotted in Tver

Recommended

No Result
View All Result