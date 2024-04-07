Tennis | Novak Djokovic made history

Djokovic took the record from Roger Federer on Sunday, despite not even playing.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has made history. I saw this despite the fact that more than a month has already passed since the man's last match.

On Sunday, Djokovic became the oldest ever number one player in the men's world rankings at the age of 36 years and 321 days.

The previous record was held by Switzerland With Roger Federerwho was a day younger in the top spot of the world rankings in June 2018.

The oldest number one in the women's list is the United States Serena Williamswho was on top at the age of 35 years and 230 days in May 2017.

Djokovic is next in action at the Monte Carlo tournament, which started on Sunday. He went straight to the second round.