Tennis Novak Djokovic loses first place in world ranking due to uproar – “Shameful day for tennis”

The tennis professional organizations take the ranking points from the Wimbledon tournament.

Tennis the most famous tournament, the Wimbledon tournament, recently announced that it was denying Russian and Belarusian players the right to participate in this summer’s tournament due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, the professional tennis organizations, the men’s ATP and the women’s WTA, responded by taking ranking points out of the Wimbledon tournament.

The announcement by the organizations threatens to leave Wimbledon at the level of a “show tournament”. For example, the ranking tip of ATP Novak Djokovic will lose 2,000 ranking points as a result of the settlement.

Djokovic, who won Wimbledon last year, will also lose his top spot in the world rankings.

Wimbledon Russians and Belarusians have eliminated several top players in the tournament, including the second place in the men’s world ranking Daniil Medvedevin and female peaks Aryna Sabalenkan and Victoria Azarenkan.

“Individual athletes who compete in an individual sport should not be penalized. Their participation should not be prevented simply because of their nationality, or because of the decisions of the governments of the countries they represent, ”WTA Director Steve Simon designed by.

Wimbledon’s solution has been criticized. Among other things, the Spanish star Rafael Nadal described it as “unfair to Russian colleagues”.

“What’s going on in the war right now isn’t their fault,” Nadal said.

Former Ukrainian peak Sergij Stahovski in turn, knocked out ATP.

“I could never have expected anyone to stay on the side of the murderers. There are players who have not been able to bring about any clear condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine during the 85 days of the (war). This is a shameful day for tennis, ”Stahovski, who left to defend Ukraine, wrote on Twitter.