Tennis | Novak Djokovic is in trouble again, unvaccinated, the giant tournament is about to be missed

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic still has no business in the United States because he has not received the corona vaccine.

Serbian in tennis Novak Djokovic has been named from the participant list of the Indian Wells masters tournament, but his participation is hardly possible, writes news agency Reuters.

Djokovic has not taken the corona vaccine, so he does not have access to the United States according to the restrictions in force in the country. The tournament starts on March 9 and, according to Reuters, the corona restrictions are not expected to change before then.

of the President of the United States Joe Biden the administration announced in January that there would be relief on May 11.

Djokovic has won the tournament in Southern California five times, but has not been able to participate since 2019.

India Wells tournament leader Tommy Haas recently stated that it would be “disgraceful” if Djokovic is not allowed to play in the tournament or other US tennis tournaments this year.

According to Haas, Indian Wells is trying to do everything possible to give Djokovic a chance to participate.

For Djokovic, missing a tournament due to not being vaccinated is not new. Last year, there was an uproar at the Australian Open when Djokovic arrived in the country, but was removed from Australia before the tournament began.

This year, Djokovic, 35, played in Australia and took the 22nd grand slam tournament victory of his career.

Djokovic has said that he would rather miss a Grand Slam tournament than take a corona vaccine.