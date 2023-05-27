Tennis | Novak Djokovic is aiming for a historic championship at the French Open

Rafael Nadal, who won no less than 14 championships at the French Open, is injured, so the Serbian can take the top spot in grand slam victories alone.

Serbian star With Novak Djokovic is a perfect opportunity to make tennis history at the French Open championship starting on Sunday. His long-time rival and reigning French Open champion Rafael Nadal watch the competition from the sidelines.

Djokovic and Nadal share the men’s grand slam tournament record with 22 titles. Djokovic has suffered eight losses to Nadal at the French Open, but this time the shadow of the 14-time champion of the tournament does not haunt the Serbian.

Djokovic enters this year’s tournament as a challenger, as he did not reach the quarterfinals in his three mass tournaments this spring. The number one favorite cape is ranked number one in the world list For Carlos Alcarazwho was upset about his compatriot Nadal’s injury.

“I felt bad when I heard that he won’t be able to play at Roland Garros. I always want to see the best in the world play in these tournaments,” said Alcaraz, who won his first grand slam title in the United States last fall.

Alcaraz and Djokovic are on the same side of the chart, so the two could face each other in the semifinals of the tournament. Other tournament favorites include Denmark’s youth Holger Rune and second place Daniil Medvedev, who surprised last week by winning the Rome Masters tournament. It was the Russian’s first ATP championship on a mass court.

Finland Emil Ruusuvuori will face France in the opening round By Gregoire Barrere. Bulgaria is also in the same part of the chart Grigor Dimitrov as well as eighth-placed Italy Jannik Sinner.

Ruusuvuori has advanced to the second round six times in the grand slams, but the Finn has yet to make it to the third round.

Women’s the Polish top of the world ranking is predicted for the singles championship match By Iga SwiatekBelarus Aryna Sabalenkan and Kazakhstan Jelena Rybakina struggle between. Of the trio, Swiatek is the reigning French and US Open champion. Sabalenka won the Australian Open at the beginning of this year, and Rybakina won Wimbledon last year.

Swiatek is aiming for a rare feat at the French Open, as the previous female player to win back-to-back championships at the tournament is a Belgian Justine Hen (three championships 2005–2007). Swiatek, who also celebrated the championship in Paris in 2020, had to give Rybakina a forfeit victory in Rome last week.

“I’m still recovering from a thigh injury, but I’m fit for the first round match,” confirmed Swiatek.

The championship tournament ends in Paris with the final matches on 10-11. June.