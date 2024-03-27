Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic will no longer work together. “Thank you for everything my friend, I love you,” he said written the world number one in tennis today on Instagram, announcing the end of six years of collaboration with the 52-year-old Croatian coach.

“Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago,” Djokovic explained. “Our chemistry on the court has had its ups and downs, but our friendship has always been solid.”

“I clearly remember the moment I invited Goran to join my team. It was 2018 and Marian and I were trying to innovate and bring some serving magic to our duo,” the 24-time Grand Slam winner later recalled.

“In fact, from then on, we not only improved the service, but also brought lots of laughter, fun, reached No. 1 in the year-end rankings, record-breaking results and 12 more Grand Slam tournaments (and some finals) ”. “Thank you for everything my friend, I love you,” concluded Djokovic, addressing Ivanisevic.