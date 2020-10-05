Tennis | Novak Djokovic hit the line judge again but grabbed his 35th victory on the way to the French Open semi-finals

Number one on the world list advanced to the semi-finals in Paris for the eleventh time in a row.

Tennis number one on the world list, Serbia Novak Djokovic advanced for the fourteenth time in his career to the French Open semifinals by winning 6–4, 6–3, 6–3 in Russia Karen Hatshanov. It was also Djokovic’s 35th victory this year.

In the first set, Djokovic was startled when he stretched to the palm of his hand and saw his ball accidentally hit the line referee. A few weeks ago, Djokovic had a full rejection at the US Open when he slapped the ball off the field with his anger and it hit the line referee standing behind.

The number one on the world list is chasing his second championship and the 18th Grand Slam victory of his career in Paris. He will face either Spain in the quarterfinals Pablo Carreno Bustan or uninvested Daniel Altmaierin From Germany.

Having hit 44 winning balls, Djokovic has not lost a single one yet and has lost only 25 games in four rounds.

“It was a tight match and I am happy that I won in straight sets installments,” Djokovic said.

He has advanced 47 times in his career to the semifinals of the Grand Slam tournaments. In the French Open, he is in the semi-finals for the eleventh time in a row.

Source: AFP. Season 3/3 grand slam, French Open, € 38 million prize pool:

Round 4 of doubles:

Women: Petra Kvitova Czech Republic (7) –Zhang Shuai China 6–2, 6–4, Laura Siegemund Germany – Paula Badosa Spain 7–5, 6–2, Sofia Kenin USA (4) –Fiona Ferro France, Ons Jabeur Tunisia ( 30) –Danielle Collins USA later.

Semi-finals: Iga Swiatek Poland – Martina Trevisan Italy, Elina Svitolina Ukraine (3) –Nadia Podoroska Argentina, Kvitova – Seigemund, Jabeur / Collins – Kenin / Ferro.

Men: Novak Djokovic Serbia (1) –Karen Hatshanov Russia (15) 6–4, 6–3, 6–3, Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece (5) –Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria (18) 6–3, 7–6 (11– 9), 6–2, Andrei Rublev Russia (13) –Marton Fucsovics Hungary 6–7 (4–7), 7–5, 6–4, 7–6 (7–3), Novak Djokovic Serbia (1) – Karen Hatshanov Russia (15), Pablo Carreno Busta Spain (17) –Daniel Altmaier Germany later.

Semi-final pairs: Tsitsipas (5) –Rublev (13), Dominic Thiem Austria (3) –Diego Schwartzman Argentina, Rafael Nadal Spain (2) –Jannik Sinner Italy, Djokovic (1) / Hatshanov (15) –Carreno Busta (17) / Altmaier.