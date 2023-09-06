Thursday, September 7, 2023
Tennis | Novak Djokovic got annoyed with the audience, talked about his history in the legs of the war and took a historic victory

September 6, 2023
The Serbian player will be seen in the semifinals of grand slam tournaments for a record 47th time.

Men’s Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic took a step closer to the record 24th grand slam tournament victory of his career in a match played late on Tuesday Finnish time. Second-seeded Djokovic beats No. 9 American in US Open men’s singles quarterfinals By Taylor Fritz set 6–1, 6–4 and 6–4.

Djokovic’s 23 grand slam victories are already a world record, and Djokovic seems to want to stretch the record to 24. Next, in the top four players, the Serbian star will face either the American Frances Tiafoe or Ben Shelton’s.

Djokovic, 36, is competing in the US Open semifinals in New York for the 13th time in his career. Statistically, Tiafoe’s or Shelton’s chances do not look promising, as Djokovic has an unblemished 12-0 record against American players from the Games.

“It’s a big opportunity every time I step on the court at this point in my life,” Djokovic said.

The Serbian player will be seen in the semifinals of grand slam tournaments for a record 47th time.

In the interview after the match against Fritz, Djokovic talked about his own career more broadly. He reminded that he comes from a war-torn country and thanked his parents for the sacrifices they have made for his career. Djokovic reminded that he is closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

“I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get, so I’m trying to enjoy it as much as possible,” Djokovic said According to Athletic.

Athletic’s According to Djokovic, during the match he got really annoyed with his passionate supporter. The supporter showed their support loudly just as Djokovic was about to serve in the third set.

Djokovic yelled at a supporter in frustration after losing a point and apparently asked to be removed from the stands. A supporter watched the game near Djokovic’s friends.

“I don’t know who that guy was, but yeah, I was pretty annoyed with him at that point. I communicated to my friends and asked them to talk to him a bit,” said Djokovic.

