Tennis | Novak Djokovic celebrated in New York and made history in three different ways

Djokovic defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in three straight sets in the US Open final.

Serbian Novak Djokovic won the men’s singles final at the US Open tennis tournament the night before Monday Finnish time. The recent championship is Djokovic’s 24th career grand slam victory. In New York, he celebrated his fourth grand slam title.

The second ranked Djokovic defeated the third ranked Russian in the final Daniil Medvedev split score 6–3, 7–6 (7–5), 6–3. The final match between the duo lasted more than three hours.

Djokovic will receive three million dollars for his victory, while Medvedev, who came in second, will receive 1.5 million.

Among male players, Djokovic was already the record holder with his previous 23 championships, but now he has risen to the level of Australia, who has won 24 times of Margaret Court with. Court played in the 1960s and 1970s.

Fresh with his victory, the 36-year-old Djokovic also became the oldest US Open male champion in tennis’s open era. The Serbian is also the first man to win three grand slam tournaments four times in the same season.

Medvedev defeated Djokovic in the final of the US Open in 2021. This time, the Russian advanced to the final after defeating last year’s champion Spain in the semifinals Carlos Alcarazin.

During the final match, Medvedev fell early in the third set, and Djokovic rushed over the net to check the condition of his opponent, who was lying on the court, and to help him to his feet.

Correction 11.9. 5:31 p.m.: The article previously read incorrectly that the third-ranked Djokovic defeated the second-ranked Medvedev. In reality, the second-ranked Djokovic defeated the third-ranked Medvedev.