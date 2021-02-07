Tennis | Novak Djokovic can’t get rid of Nick Kyrgios, the bad boy in tennis, who is constantly criticizing world number one: “He’s clearly different”

Djokovic is ranked No. 1 in the Australian Open.

Tennis number one on the world list Novak Djokovic is preparing for the Australian Open tennis tournament, the first grand slam of the season, starting on Monday.

At Sunday’s media event, however, the main focus was on Djokovic’s attitude towards the Australian tennis player. Nick Kyrgiosin comments that are very sharp on Djokovic.

Tennis called a bad boy, Kyrgios has, among other things, called Djokovic’s stupidity playing the Adria invitational tournament last year amid a coronavirus pandemic. In the tournament, several players became infected, including Djokovic.

Kyrgios also acknowledged to Djokovic when the Serb was disqualified in the U.S. Open. The ball hit by Djokovic in his angry heads hit the line referee’s throat.

The most recent case is from January. Kyorgios called Djokovic the term “tool,” which can be translated as a puppet or, more subtly, a man’s genitals. Kyorgois used the term because Djokovic demanded corona relief for players arriving in Australia.

Overall, the criticism made by Kyrgiois is already an older cancellation, as in 2019 he stated, “I think he has a sick obsession, a desire to be held.”

Djokovic, who is applying for his 18th grand slam championship in Australia, said on Sunday that he has conflicting feelings about Kyorgios.

“He’s good for sports. Obviously he is different. He approaches tennis, and he approaches things outside the field in his own special way, ”Djokovic told news agency AFP.

“I respect him. I have respect for everyone, because everyone has the right and freedom to choose how they express themselves and what they want to do. ”

Djokovic further clarified a little more about what he respects in Kyrgios.

“My respect is for playing tennis. Honestly, outside the field, I don’t have very much respect for him. ”

Djokovic clearly did not want to talk about it any more.

“I’ll leave it at that. I really have no other comments about him, his comments on me, or anything else he’s trying to do. ”

Djokovic will face France in the opening round of the Australian Open Jeremy Chardyn. The match will be played on Monday in Melbourne’s main arena.