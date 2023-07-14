Tennis | Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in the Wimbledon final

The men’s singles final will be played on Sunday.

14.7. 18:57 | Updated 14.7. 21:05

Tennis Serbian greatness Novak Djokovic beat Italy Jannik Sinner In the semifinal match of the Wimbledon grand slam tournament, the score was 6–3, 6–4, 7–6 (7–4).

Djokovic will face the number one player in the world tennis rankings in the final Carlos Alcarazin. The 20-year-old Spaniard won in the semifinals Daniil Medvedev score 6–3, 6–3, 6–3.

Djokovic has won Wimbledon singles seven times. He will seek his eighth title in the final, which would make him the first in the number of Wimbledon championships Switzerland Roger Federer’s alongside.

