Tennis | Norwegian star Casper Ruud advanced to the final of the French Open – Zverev upset in three straight sets

Ruud will face Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final.

Tennis the brightest Norwegian star Casper Ruud advanced to the finals of the French Open tennis tournament late Friday night.

Ruud, 24, ranked fourth in the world statistics, defeated the German Alexander Zverev 6–3, 6–4, 6–0 and will aim for his first grand slam victory on Sunday.

He was already in the finals of both the French Open and the US Open last year, but succumbed to the king of mass courts at Roland Garros For Rafael Nadal and at the US Open For Carlos Alcaraz.

In the final, Ruud will face the world number three Novak Djokovic, who defeated Alcaraz 6–2, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1 earlier on Friday. The world’s number one player suffered from muscle cramps in the match.

36 years old On Sunday, the Serb is chasing the 23rd grand slam tournament victory of his career. He currently shares the top spot in the all-time wins statistics with Nadal. Both have 22 grand slam wins.

Ruud and Djokovic have met four times before, and the victories are 4–0 for Djokovic.

In his career, Djokovic has won 167,296,242 US dollars in prize money, or almost 165 million euros.

Ruud’s prize pool is so far 14,177,809 dollars, or about 13.2 million euros.