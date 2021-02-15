Tennis | Norway’s Casper Ruud, badly disappointed in the Australian Open, had to give up

The semi-finals will be a heated Russian encounter.

Norwegian Casper Ruud was chasing a semi – finals spot in the Australian Open championship in tennis when it all ended up against expectations. Ruud was injured in the match by the Russian Andrei Rublevia against.

Ruud was at a loss in numbers 2-6, 6-7 when he had to thank Rublev for good resistance. An abdominal injury prevented him from playing.

Rublev is in a very good mood as he was already at the end of last year, but Ruud challenged him well. In the second set, Ruud took a feed-in break and reached the 5–3 lead. The injury was already reflected at that point.

“I’m sorry for Caspers and I hope he gets better soon, but the sport happens like this, Rublev said in an interview field.

In the quarterfinals Rublev faces another Russian, Daniil Medvedevinwho gave a boarding to an American Mackenzie McDonald 6–4, 6–2, 6–3. The match lasted only an hour and a half.

“Last time I lost to him in the US Open semi-finals. Hopefully there will be a great match and a good fight, ”Rublev said of the encounter with Medvedev.

Square was the last Nordic to participate in the Australian Open. As a tough fighter and a strong player, he could have squeezed Rublev’s strong ilamn injury.