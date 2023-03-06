Rome – No Masters 1000 in Indian Wells for Novak Djokovic: the request for a Covid exemption has been rejected by the US authorities.

The Serbian champion, as known not vaccinated against Covid, receives another stop: he will not be able to enter the United States and will be replaced by the Georgian tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili. The ban on entering the US will also prevent Djokovic from participating in theanother Masters 1000 on the calendar, that of Miami starting March 19.