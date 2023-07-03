Tennis | Nick Kyrgios with wrist injury, misses Wimbledon tournament

The 28-year-old tennis ace says that he injured his wrist last week while preparing for the Wimbledon tournament in Majorca, Spain.

Australian tennis player About Nick Kyrgio will not be seen this year at the traditional Wimbledon tournament starting today. Kyrgios says on Instagram possible wrist injury.

The 28-year-old tennis ace says that he injured his wrist last week while preparing for the Wimbledon tournament in Majorca, Spain.

Kyrgios has played sparingly this year after undergoing knee surgery.

The Australian played in the final at Wimbledon a year ago, but lost it For Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios is ranked 33rd in the world tennis rankings.

Today Finland in the starting tournament Emil Ruusuvuori face Switzerland in the first round match Stanislas Wawrinka. Ruusuvuori is ranked 47th in the world and Wawrinka is 88th.

Ruusuvuori and Wawrinka have met for the second time earlier in 2022. At that time, the Finn beat the three-time grand slam winner 2–1.